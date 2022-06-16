Frances S. Marek

Nov. 15, 1935 - May 28, 2022

CROWN POINT - Frances (Ferguson) Marek born November 15, 1935, passed away May 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Fran, as she was known by family and friends, was born, and raised in Belvidere, IL. She married Richard Marek June 18, 1955, and moved from Cicero, IL to Prospect Heights, IL before permanently settling in Crown Point, IN in 1966 where they raised their four daughters. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point, Youche Country Club, and Tri-Kappa Sorority.

She is survived by daughters: Dana (Brian) Whitehead of Essex Junction, VT; Andrea (Kevin) Odom-McGrath of Highland, IN and Risha (Alvin) Reeves of Crown Point, IN; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; four nieces; and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Carla Kosinski; parents: Donald and Marian Ferguson; and sister, Donna Gorney.

Her family extends their deepest gratitude to her caregivers and staff of Clarendale of Schererville, as well as the staff of Unity Hospice and Southlake Methodist Hospital.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to First Presbyterian Church or Unity Hospice.

Inurnment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point on June 18, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering. Please call Risha at Reeves Fence (219) 322-7840 for details.

Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home - 219-322-6616.