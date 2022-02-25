 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances Shirk

  • 0
Frances Shirk

Oct. 31, 1939 – Feb. 19, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Frances Shirk, 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on February 19, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.

She is survived by her children: Terina (Robert) Turczi, and Steve "Sonny" Shirk; daughter in-law, Patty Shirk; two grandchildren, one brother, Ray (Sue) Atherton, numerous nieces and nephews, and a niece very near and dear to her Wendy Stinnet.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.B. Shirk; and stepson, Danny Shirk.

Frances was born in 1939, to Robert and Bertha Atherton. She grew up simple in Kentucky, as a coal-miner's daughter. She later poured her heart and soul into running the bar she owned, The Bamboo Lounge, in Chicago, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts