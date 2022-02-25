Oct. 31, 1939 – Feb. 19, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Frances Shirk, 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on February 19, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.

She is survived by her children: Terina (Robert) Turczi, and Steve "Sonny" Shirk; daughter in-law, Patty Shirk; two grandchildren, one brother, Ray (Sue) Atherton, numerous nieces and nephews, and a niece very near and dear to her Wendy Stinnet.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.B. Shirk; and stepson, Danny Shirk.

Frances was born in 1939, to Robert and Bertha Atherton. She grew up simple in Kentucky, as a coal-miner's daughter. She later poured her heart and soul into running the bar she owned, The Bamboo Lounge, in Chicago, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION