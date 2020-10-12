DYER, IN - Frances Wachowski age 90 years old of Dyer, IN passed away October 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cindy (Ned) Ilic; sons: Ronald (Sharon) and Richard (Donna); daughters -in-law; Denise and Lisa; one sister, Annette Laczkowski; brother-in-law, Norbert Gray; 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren along with many nicecs, nephews and loving friends. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Louis along with sons: James, Leroy, Danie and Terry; one sister, Joanne Gray; and brother-in-law, Casimir Laczkowski.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster Indiana. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:00 AM at the funeral home. interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Calumet City.

Frances was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and camping at Jelly Stone park. she will be dearly missed Loving family and many friends. Please visit burnskish.com