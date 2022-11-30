CEDAR LAKE, IN - Frances Wozniakowski (nee Baldin), age 78. Late of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL. Passed away November 27, 2022. Beloved wife of Ted for 55 years. Loving mother of the late Marie (late Michael) Deardorff, Theodore (Jan) Wozniakowski III, and Louisa (James) Mancilla. Cherished grandmother of Kara and Danielle Wozniakowski, Louise Deardorff, and Theodore, Antoni, and Dorian Mancilla. Dear sister of the late Gino and the late William Baldin. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Frances was a retired library clerk for the Calumet City Library. Visitation Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, December 2, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the St. Maria Goretti Food Pantry preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com