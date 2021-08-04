December 10, 1962 - July 22, 2021.

LOWELL, IN - Francine "Fran" Sienko, age 58, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Fran is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Jared) Meeks; brother-in-law: Walter (Carol) and Matthew (Christine) Sienko and Bruno Augutis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband Stanley "Stan" Sienko; parents: Joseph and Lillian Zaionce; brother: Dennis Zaionce; brother-in-law: Arthur Sienko; sister-in-law: Regina Augutis.

Fran was a stay at home mom for Sarah, until she most recently worked as a custodian for Lowell High School for eleven years. Fran enjoyed fishing, binge watching her favorite TV shows, and Purdue University sports. Most of all she was a loving and supportive wife to Stan. Fran was Sarah's loudest cheerleader in the crowd when competing in swimming, tennis, and marching band.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Trevis Hull officiating.

A Memorial Visitation to be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. following the Memorial Service.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Fran's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.