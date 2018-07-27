HEBRON, IN - Francine G. Prusinski-Nowak, age 70, of Hebron passed away Tuesday July 24, 2018.
A Memorial mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Monday July 30, 2018 at Assumption BVM Church 3530 Illinois Street Hobart with Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday July 29, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to Francine's family to be used for a common donation in her memory.
Full obituary and online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.