Francine Gibson

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Francine Gibson, 63, of East Chicago, IN, passed away November 14, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

She leaves to cherish three children and one grandchild and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 AM at Divinity Funeral Home, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment in Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

