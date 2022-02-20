HOBART, IN - Francine Kay Kielbasa of Hobart, formerly of Hammond and East Chicago, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2022. Francine is survived by her loving brother, Donald (Sheila) Kielbasa; and loving sister, Angela Flesher; devoted nieces and nephews: Mark (Kimberly) Kielbasa, Beth (Robert) Byrd, Sean (Jesi) Flesher, Stacey (Daniel) Kielbasa-Evans, Aaron Kielbasa; several devoted great nieces and nephews, and many cherished cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Stella Kielbasa; and her brothers: Steven Kielbasa and Paul (Sharon) Kielbasa.

An avid dog lover, Francine is survived by her dog, Allie, and reunited with her loving canine companions, Bow, Buttons and Sadie, over the rainbow bridge.

Francine was a graduate of Morton High School in Hammond. She worked at Inland Steel for over a decade and also enjoyed careers working at a delicatessen, a hardware store and as a nanny. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. She will be missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Francine's name to the Humane Society of Hobart. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com