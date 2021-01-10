HAMMOND, IN - Francine Mary Hintz age 71, of Hammond, formerly of Dyer, IN and Calumet City, IL passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.

Survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Donald E. Smith; children: Valerie (Matthew) Crowl and Yvette Venable; grand- children: Brittany and Bradley Tidwell; step sons: John, Michael (Peg), Anthony (Angie), Stephen and Robert Smith; and step grandchildren: Cheyenne, Hunter and Thomas Smith; Jennifer and Amy Smith. Preceded in death by parents, Violet and Frank Hintz; and son, Timothy Wayne Venable.

Francine formerly worked for Heartland Center, Calumet Projects and St. Michael Archangel Parish. She was passionate and a leader in her causes. She was active in the community and promoted civil and social justice causes. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements.

A Celebration of Life for Francine will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to University of Chicago Cancer Research would be appreciated. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com