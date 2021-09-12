HIGHLAND, IN - Francine R. Lakota, of Highland, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Francine was born in East Chicago, IN to the late Frank and Barbara (Stomp) Peto.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Antoinette Thrower; five cousins: Frank Bardoczi, Sr., Frank Bardoczi, Jr., Susan Bardoczi, Jackie Balog, Mary Steck; and dear friend, Andy Bobolik.

Francine is welcomed in to eternity by her beloved husband, Anthony Lakota; parents, Frank and Barbara Peto, and cousins: Audrey Bardoczi and Kathy Dronski.

She was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and spent her career as a Secretary for the President of Calumet College of Saint Joseph for 50 years.

Francine will be remembered for her big heart, pristine appearance, and an amazing dog owner to her champion Saluki's named Jake and Cesar. Francine was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan.

A graveside committal service for Francine will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410. Rev. Theodore Mens will be officiating.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Lakota family.