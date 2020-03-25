SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Francine Traskell (nee Kozinski), age 69 of Sauk Village, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard "Wolfman" Traskell. Loving mother of Benjamin (Lizzie). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa. Dearest sister of Christine, late John (late Gail) Dennis, Darlene (Robert) Minder Jr., Michael (Veronica), and Jesse (Carol). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend too many.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Rita and in-laws Walter and Casimir Traskell. Sister in law of Walter, late Robert, and Richard Traskell.
With the current CDC restrictions memorial visitation will be held at a later date at St. James the Greater Church.
Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John.
For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
