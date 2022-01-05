Francine Zacharias

 Skip to main content
SCHEREREVILLE, IN - Francine (nee Rosen) Zacharias, 88 of Schererville, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Beloved wife to the late Werner Zacharias for over 65 years; Loving mother to Daniel Zacharias, Cher (Roger) Levin, Joseph (Sandra) Zacharias, and Robert (Robin) Zacharias; Devoted Nonny to Dana (Adam) Brodsky, Lauren Levin, Josh (Hannah), Allison (Alex), Samantha, Shoshana, and Jeremy Zacharias; Great Grandma to Harper and Brody Brodsky; and Sister to Jeffrey Rosen.

Fran will be remembered as a wonderful host, cook, baker, and a dedicated volunteer at Munster Community Hospital for over 30 years. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her family meant the world to her.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Kneseth Israel Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service. www.kishfuneralhome.net

