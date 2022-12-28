Francis A. "Frank" Bodnar

Aug. 2, 1944 - Dec. 14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, Frank A. Bodnar, age 78, of San Francisco, CA, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at his home on December 14, 2022.

Born in Gary, IN, August 2, 1944, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sophia Bodnar and formerly resided in Chicago, IL before moving to San Francisco in the late 1990's.

Frank graduated from Gary Emerson High School in 1962. He earned both his BA in Business Administration and his Master's Degree in College Administration from Ball State University in 1969. He also earned an MBA from Loyola University's Quinlan School of Business in 1976.

Most recently, Frank was a real estate consultant for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in San Francisco, CA. Prior to that he was a manager at Mason Mcduffie, an assistant manager at Coldwell Banker, manager of consulting and executive recruiting at Ernst & Young, group personnel manager and corporate personnel/executive search at Trans Union Corporation. Frank showed a high aptitude for business at an early age by selling newspapers, with his brothers, at the front gate of US Steel in Gary.

Frank is survived by his loving husband, John Oldfield. They had been life partners for 48 years. As the eighth of nine children, Frank is also survived by his brothers, Bill, Eugene (Rosemarie), Joe, George (Bonnie) and Tom (Jan), his sister, Antonette Malizzo, sister-in-law, Irene Bodnar, and numerous nieces, nephews and grand/great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Eva Bodnar and Bob and Gloria Bodnar.

Frank was an avid gardener and cook and helped create the Sheffield Garden Walk in the Sheffield/DePaul/Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. With John's encouragement and support, in the late 1980's, Frank and his garden were named City of Chicago's Gardener and Garden of the Year.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held in Frank's honor in San Francisco in early 2023.