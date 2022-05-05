DYER, IN - Francis C. "Frank" Roach, age 87, of Dyer, IN passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Peggy Kuzmar, Sally (Kurt) Klitzke; grandchildren: Michael (Kerri) Kuzmar, Jacqueline (Adam) Hutsler, David (Sonia) Kuzmar, Michael R. Solberg, Joseph C. (Courtney) Solberg, and Arnold (Elizabeth) Barthold; great-grandchildren: Alan, Evan, Kiersten, Jacob, Emma, and Carter, and one great-granddaughter on the way; former loving sons-in-law: Mike Kuzmar, Patrick Burt, and Michael M. Solberg; and by his dear and loving companion Rosemary Odorizzi.

He had many, many nieces and nephews who he adored and who adored him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis L.T. and Gwendolyn (nee South) Roach; wife Lorretta J.; son Francis M.E.; daughter Teal Annette; sisters Delores (Tom) Coccitti and Marcella (Sam) Hardison.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, May 6, 2022 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church located at 8303 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dale Hetherington officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Frank and Lorretta Roach were married 56 years. He was devoted to her care and ensured she was lovingly cared for in her final years as her health declined.

Francis was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a patriot through and through. He was a member of Teamster's Union Local #705 and a retired employee at F.J. Sibr in Alsip, IL, with 34 years of service.

He loved deer hunting, camping, and traveling. Some of the family's fondest memories are of summers camping throughout the U.S. in a little pop-up camper.

He was an animal lover, and he rescued several black labs in his later years. If you saw Frank, a black lab named Maggie 1, Maggie 2 or Maggie 3 was probably sitting right beside him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church in Dyer, IN or Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso, IN.