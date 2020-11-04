MUNSTER, IN — Francis E. Kunkel, 93, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Left to cherish Francis' memory are his loving daughters, Karen (Dane) Young and Mary (Mikeal) Mahurin; and his dear grandson, Logan. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, A. Pauline Kunkel, along with his brothers: George, William, Edward, Richard, Robert and Arthur; and sisters, Ruth and Irene. With Pauline, Francis was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Francis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, who put his family above everything else. He had a sharp mind and a strong constitution, but those who knew him best saw that he wore his heart on his sleeve. He enjoyed watching sports, gardening and reminiscing about fond memories with his family.