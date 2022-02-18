Francis F. Good "Frank"

Oct. 13, 1934 - Feb. 16, 2022

DeMOTTE, IN - Francis F. Good "Frank", born 1934, residing in DeMotte, IN passed away on February 16, 2022 at the age of 88. Frank died at home surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Frank is survived by his wife, Norma. Frank met Norma in High School and fell in love and they were married for 69 years. He leaves behind three children: Michael, Sandra, and Brenda; five grandchildren; the sixth grandson, Michael Francis Good, passed away in 2017; and six great grandchildren.

Growing up, Frank was an excellent point guard during his time playing Basketball at Black Oak High School, in Indiana. Frank achieved numerous accolades and was frequently in the sports headlines of the local weekly newspaper.

Frank was raised on a farm in Black Oak, IN and went to work at Union Carbide as an apprentice. He retired from UC at the age of 55 after working 30 years. After retirement he became a mentor to his grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Frank loved to laugh and had a profound sense of humor, he has provided his family with a perception of strong morals and values that will be hard to replicate. He will be dearly missed by all.

Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months and family and friends will be notified.