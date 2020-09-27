Francis 'Frank' A. Strezo

RICHTON PARK, IL - Francis A. "Frank" Strezo, age 83. Longtime Richton Park resident. Recently of Orland Park. Graduate of Bishop Noll High School and St. Joseph College in Rensaleer, Indiana. Retired Junior High School Teacher from St. Anne Catholic School in Hazel Crest after thirty-one years of teaching. Husband for fifty-one years of Mary Ellen nee Hayes. Father of: Michael (Jennifer) and Frank (Amy) Strezo. Grandfather of: Nick, Casey, Luke, Benjamin and Cooper Strezo. Son of the late Frances nee Chapla and Frank Strezo. Brother of the late: Irene (Frank) Dubec, Helen (Edward) Kolisz, Theresa Strezo and Eleanor (John) Hora. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Funeral services and Inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frank's favorite non-profit organizations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Greater Chicago Food Depository or Disabled American Veterans. For further service information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.