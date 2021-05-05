 Skip to main content
Francis 'Frank' Huseman

Feb. 4, 1934 — April 27, 2021

Frank passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side. He was a simple, gentle, kind man that lived life with an easy smile and laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Monshizadegan and Karen Huseman; caregiver and loving friend, Janet Huseman; two grandsons; three granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Preceded in death by twin infant daughters; parents, Walter and Garneta Huseman and identical twin brother, Lester.

Survived by three brothers, Wally, Don and Stanley Huseman; one sister, Carol Stoner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was an Army veteran that wore his hat proudly.

A private service and burial will be held at a later date per his request.

