VALPARAISO, IN - Francis Franklin Zoll, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born August 27, 1928 in Napoleon, OH to Andrew "AJ" and Frances (Westrick) Zoll, graduated from Napoleon High School in 1948 and served proudly with the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Frank made his career with McGill's Bearing Division for nearly 34 years retiring in 1986 as Chief Tool Design Engineer. He had served as a Boy Scout leader at Immanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed membership in the Hoosier Coho Club. Frank's calm and confident demeanor brought reassurance to family, friends and colleagues. His easy sense of humor endeared him to any group within which he was participating.