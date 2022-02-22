Francis J. Britton

Frank had a great love for life and was not one to sit still even into retirement at the age of 52. His days were filled with many passions, including spending time with his wife Glenda at their place in Florida. Golf and beers with his buddies came in a very close second. Knarf, as many called him, also enjoyed fishing excursions up North in Minnesota and Canada. He had a great love for sports and was over the moon when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005. Frank was also a master story teller and jokester who enjoyed his daily mid-afternoon manhattans. Cheers to you, Francois!