DYER, IN - Francis J. Britton, age 87, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He is survived by his son Frank Britton, daughter Julie (Colin Sheard) Britton, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Glenda and daughter Michele.
A memorial visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Frank had a great love for life and was not one to sit still even into retirement at the age of 52. His days were filled with many passions, including spending time with his wife Glenda at their place in Florida. Golf and beers with his buddies came in a very close second. Knarf, as many called him, also enjoyed fishing excursions up North in Minnesota and Canada. He had a great love for sports and was over the moon when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005. Frank was also a master story teller and jokester who enjoyed his daily mid-afternoon manhattans. Cheers to you, Francois!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.