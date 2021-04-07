Francis Joseph 'Frank' Delinck

Frank Delinck was born on July 5, 1939, to Howard and Winifred Delinck and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a very devoted and active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where he contributed to the spiritual community at St John's as a eucharistic minister, was anchor of the bass section of the St. John Adult Choir for over a half-century, was a member of the St. John Prayer Group, taught CCD and performed major roles on stage with the Marian Theatre Guild. He was a graduate of Dyer High School, class of 1958, and received his bachelor's of science degree from Purdue University, LaFayette, and his master's degree in education from Purdue Calumet. He worked for a while as a foreman at Inland Steel. Like so many during those times, he had to reinvent himself when the steel mills cut many jobs and became an industrial arts teacher at Wentworth Junior High School, Calumet City, IL, with over 20 years of service. To kids, Frank was fearless. Some of those students later became banjo students and invited him to join their Irish group, the Pub Stompers, playing gigs all over the area. Frank loved music and taught himself banjo and guitar. Extremely handy, he remodeled his house, loved woodworking and fixing cars. He appreciated the great outdoors, bird-watching, running, bicycling, camping, swimming and was the Mayor of the Wolf Lake Bike Path. Devoted to his family, Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.