Francis Joseph 'Frank' Delinck
WHITING, IN — Francis Joseph "Frank" Delinck, 81, of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Holy Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his residence. For almost 60 years, he was a loving and devoted husband to Betty (Small) Delinck, loving father of Deborah (Moritz) von Rechenberg, Jeffrey (MaryAnn) Delinck and Jennifer (Paul) Barenie; four grandchildren were blessed to call him Pepa and grandpa: Amanda, Michael, and Robert Delinck, and Jessica Barenie; adoring great-grandpa of Grayson Delinck; dearest brother of Mary (late Ron) Machtemes, Howard (Theresa) Delinck, Barbara (John) Farrell, Mike Delinck, Tom Delinck and Bill (Anne) Delinck and the late Joan Hebson, Joan Winters, Catherine Seeger and Margaret Kovacevic; dear brother-in-law of Ronald (Christine) Small and Nancy (Neal) Johnson; many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohnbap.org (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.
Frank Delinck was born on July 5, 1939, to Howard and Winifred Delinck and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a very devoted and active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where he contributed to the spiritual community at St John's as a eucharistic minister, was anchor of the bass section of the St. John Adult Choir for over a half-century, was a member of the St. John Prayer Group, taught CCD and performed major roles on stage with the Marian Theatre Guild. He was a graduate of Dyer High School, class of 1958, and received his bachelor's of science degree from Purdue University, LaFayette, and his master's degree in education from Purdue Calumet. He worked for a while as a foreman at Inland Steel. Like so many during those times, he had to reinvent himself when the steel mills cut many jobs and became an industrial arts teacher at Wentworth Junior High School, Calumet City, IL, with over 20 years of service. To kids, Frank was fearless. Some of those students later became banjo students and invited him to join their Irish group, the Pub Stompers, playing gigs all over the area. Frank loved music and taught himself banjo and guitar. Extremely handy, he remodeled his house, loved woodworking and fixing cars. He appreciated the great outdoors, bird-watching, running, bicycling, camping, swimming and was the Mayor of the Wolf Lake Bike Path. Devoted to his family, Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.