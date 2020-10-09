Francis L. 'Minnie' Joyce

GRIFFITH, IN — Francis L."Minnie" Joyce, 89, of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn; children, Sandra (Mike) Benic (Milenko), Nancy Martin and Mark (Joanne) Joyce; grandchildren, Eric Perez, Amy Ryan, Kristen Martin, Greg Joyce, Sara Joyce and Kalem Martin; and great-grandchildren, Everly, Holden and Scottie.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Margaret Joyce; granddaughter, Megen Martin; and siblings Jack Joyce and Elizabeth Artka.

Cremation was chosen and no services have been scheduled at this time.

Francis was an Army Korean War veteran and retired from Terpstra's Marine and Nichels Engineering. "Mopar Minnie" as he was known, was the Chief Engine Builder for Nichels Engineering during the early days of NASCAR. His motors were "State of the Art" for the day and helped Chrysler solidify its place in racing. Francis was a member of American Legion Post 66 in Griffith. Francis loved gardening, an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, and enjoyed basketball.