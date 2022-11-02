Feb. 7, 1936 - Oct. 30, 2022

WATERVLIET, MI - Francis P. Hoffman, 86, of Watervliet, MI passed away peacefully with family members at his side on October 31, 2022. He was born to the late Eva and John Hoffman on February 7, 1936 and raised in Crown Point, Indiana. Fran loved his country and proudly served in the United States Army.

Francis is survived by his sister, Rosemary Hortyk; and his many loving nieces and nephews.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Hoffman; parents: John and Eva Hoffman; siblings: Herb, John, Robert, Donald and Kenneth Hoffman, Genevieve Stark, Pearl Thiel, and Marcella Hoshaw.

Always active and an adventurer at heart, Fran met and married the love of his life Eythelbelle "Billie" Brandenburg and together they traveled to over 30 countries and made friends throughout the world. Fran made sure that his final trip was to heaven just in time to celebrate Halloween, his 52nd wedding anniversary, with Billie. Fran was an avid skier both in the mountains and on the water. As a young man in the 1960's he could be found ski-kiting into the pool of numerous Jamaican resorts, or performing in the Chicago Air and Water Show. He was also known to jump out of helicopters and ski fresh powder in the Canadian Rockies and was an infamous host to many a skier on Snowmass Mountain.

But Fran's life wasn't all fun and travel. He knew the importance of hard work and counted his blessings that resulted from it. He was a founder of River Oaks Lincoln Mercury and supported many charities in the places he lived. One of his favorite causes was to provide support to educate auto mechanics in the Crown Point area. He will most be remembered for his dedication to the teachings of the Catholic Church, and for the love he had for his wife Billie and all of his extended family.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Francis's name to Mercy Ships https://www.mercyships.org/

