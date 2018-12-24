DYER, IN - Francisca Garcia, age, 84, passed on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Munster Med INN in Munster, IN. She was born to Alejos and Brijida Flores on August 21, 1934 in Laredo, TX. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roman Garcia; grandson, Alfredo 'Peachie' Gonzalez, Jr.; parents, Alejos and Brijida Flores; two sisters, Amada Castro and Cecilia Castro - Viagran (Guillermo); two brothers, Abel Castro, Johnny Castro and brother in law, Salvador Rodriquez. Francisca is survived by her loving children, Alfredo (Lupe) Gonzalez, Eduardo (Esther) Garcia, Ricardo (Victoria) Garcia, Herlinda (Richard) Navarez, Cynthia (Ricardo) Hernandez, Christina (Alberto) Garcia, Elsa (Pablo) Garcia and Sylvia Garcia; 58 grandchildren and great -grandchildren; sister, Maria Jimenez - Rodriguez; caregiver, Erlinda Santana - Saucedo; lots of other loving family members and precious friends.
Francisca will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Burial will be at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. 'KiKa' will be dearly missed by her loving family and precious friends. God Grant Her Eternal Rest.