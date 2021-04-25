Francisca "Panchita" Martinez (nee Gonzalez)

HAMMOND, IN - Francisca Martinez, 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 1, 1933 youngest daughter to Prudencio and Marcelina B. Gonzalez in Las Flores, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Francisca was the devoted wife of the late Hector Martinez. After starting their family in Mexico, Hector went to the United States to secure more opportunity for his wife and daughters. Once established, Francisca and the children joined Hector in Northwest Indiana and they continued to expand their family. They shared 56 years of marriage together raising 11 daughters. Francisca's love of family was evident through her constant care for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and everyone who knew her. Her devotion to her faith and her relationship with God was ever present in her compassion and providing for the needs of others.Francisca is survived by her loving daughters: Maria Auli (John) Osterman, Martha Aide (Raul) Garcia, Alma (Jeff) Coros, Alicia (Jimmie) Manuel, Amabelia (Manuel) Longoria, Ada (Gerald) Doughty, Ofelia (Mark) Gregoline, Lilliana (Ralph) Martinez-Swisher, Sandra (Kyle) Van Prooyen and Suzanne (Henderson) Caceres. She is also survived by 29 precious grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Hector; daughter Susan; grandson Matthew Long; siblings: Gilberto Gonzalez, Federico B. Gonzalez, Olivia Castaneda, Ofelia Gonzalez and Oralia Trevino.