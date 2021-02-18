Oct. 4, 1932 - Feb. 14, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Francisco (Frank) G. Borjas, age 88 of East Chicago passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Frank G. Borjas was born on October 4, 1932 and graduated Taylor High School in 1951. He made his second home in East Chicago, IN. Frank joined the Air Force and came back to work for Inland Steel where he was a mechanic, #3 Cold Strip and retired in 1995, (43 years).

Survived by his loving wife, Rose Borjas, 59 years of marriage and his devoted, loving daughter Denise Borjas, and by his sister Flora B. (Tony) Rosales, numerous nieces and nephews spread across the United States.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Heginio P. and Maria G. Borjas; and siblings: Christina (Roman) Vidal, Roger (Ester) Borjas, Theodora (Joe) Velasquez Janie (Joe) Medina, Tito (Hortense) Borjas, Pedro (Solmary) Borjas. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 10:00a.m DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN. with Fr. Carlos Sosa celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00p.-8:00p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue (Glen Park Avenue) in Griffith.