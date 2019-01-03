EAST CHICAGO, IN - Francisco Lumbreras, age 83, of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Francisco is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Santa; three sons: Jose (Maria) Lumbreras, Ricardo (Bonnie) Lumbreras, and Jesse Lumbreras; granddaughters: Leslie and Tina Lumbreras; grandsons: Michael Jacobi and Luis Lumbreras; one great-granddaughter, Healey. Preceded in death by sons: David and Frank Lumbreras.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd. East Chicago, IN with Rev. Stephen Kosinski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at FIFE FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 12:00 noon.
Francisco retired from Youngstown Sheet & Tube and was life-long resident of East Chicago.