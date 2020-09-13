 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCISCO R. LOPEZ APRIL 2, 1935 — SEPTEMBER 14, 2016. September 14 will be 4 years since you left us. Yet we still know you are with us everyday. You watch and guide us from above and help take care of us. Physically you are not with us, but our love for you never stops. We love you always, Your Wife, Elva, Sons: Ruben, George (DeeDee) and Ralph, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

