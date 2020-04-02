Francisco R. Lopez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCISCO R. LOPEZ ON HIS 85TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN APRIL 2, 1935. You are always in our thoughts, today more than ever. We all want to wish you a very Happy Birthday in Heaven and hope that you have a fun day with everyone you are with. Love, Your Wife, Elva; Sons: Ruben, George (DeeDee) and Ralph. Grandchildren: Michael (Brittni), Mallory, Erica, Nichole, Brooke and Jared; Great-grandchildren: Celina and Leo.

