Francisco T. Garza
Oct. 22, 1931 — Dec. 15, 2010
IN LOVING MEMORY On Your 11th Anniversary In Heaven.
Dad, You are in our hearts and minds every day. We remember your smile, caring heart and warm embrace. Love you always Dad, and miss you so much. Devoted Wife, Yolanda; Loving Children: Elsa (Sidronio), Frank (Esther), Javier, Joel, Jorge and Edwardo; Grandchildren: Corbin, Joshua, Robert, Jessica and Jacob
