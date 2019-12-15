Francisco T. Garza

IN LOVING MEMORY On His 9th Anniversary In Heaven
Dad, You are in our hearts and minds every day. We remember your smile, caring heart and warm embrace. Love you always Dad, and miss you so much.
Devoted Wife, Yolanda; Loving Children: Elsa (Sidronio), Frank (Esther), Javier, Joel, Jorge and Edwardo; Grandchildren: Corbin, Joshua, Robert, Jessica and Jacob
