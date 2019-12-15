{{featured_button_text}}
Francisco T. Garza
muncolej

IN LOVING MEMORY On His 9th Anniversary In Heaven

Dad, You are in our hearts and minds every day. We remember your smile, caring heart and warm embrace. Love you always Dad, and miss you so much.

Devoted Wife, Yolanda; Loving Children: Elsa (Sidronio), Frank (Esther), Javier, Joel, Jorge and Edwardo; Grandchildren: Corbin, Joshua, Robert, Jessica and Jacob

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.