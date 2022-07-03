MUNSTER, IN - Francoise "Mumzy" Griffith, age 78, of Munster, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gawlinski; son, Nelson (Rene) Snow; grandchildren: Jonathan and Anthony Snow; special cousin, Anna Marie Stapleton; and second daughter, Susan (David) Ollo. Francoise was preceded in death by her parents, Marius and Lea Munier; her husband, James D. Griffith; and brother, Jean Pierre Munier.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Carmelite Fathers Monastery 1628 Ridge Road Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Vigil Service and again on Wednesday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.