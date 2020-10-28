BURNHAM, IL — Frank A. Caputo, 71, of Burnham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alison Hagen; sister, Nancy (Dennis) Giometti; niece, Dina Giometti; brother-in-law, Robert Hagen Jr.; friend, Gabriel Gallegos; and his adored dogs, Gizzy and Gandy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Carmella (nee Molinaro) Caputo.