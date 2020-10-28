 Skip to main content
BURNHAM, IL — Frank A. Caputo, 71, of Burnham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alison Hagen; sister, Nancy (Dennis) Giometti; niece, Dina Giometti; brother-in-law, Robert Hagen Jr.; friend, Gabriel Gallegos; and his adored dogs, Gizzy and Gandy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Carmella (nee Molinaro) Caputo.

Frank enjoyed the Whiting Cruise Nights. Prior to retirement he was a service director for the automotive industry. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Frank's care. www.schroederlauer.com

