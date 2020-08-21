Frank A. "Fran" Keslin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Frank A. Keslin, age 66 of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Frank is survived his loving brother John Keslin and long time friend Jon Krilich. Frank was preceded in death by his loving parents John and Terry (nee Banazak) Keslin, and brothers Brian and Mike Keslin.

Funeral services for Frank will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 noon until time of service.

Frank worked for Reserve Main Terminal, Republic Steel and Wisconsin Steel over the years. He enjoyed boating and spending time on the water with family and friends. Frank always enjoyed life and lived life to the fullest. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com