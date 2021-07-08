Frank Butoryak

Dec. 23, 1921 - June 23, 2021

FARRELL, PA - Frank Butoryak, age 99, passed away on June 23, 2021, peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's home in Indianapolis. He was born on December 23, 1921, in Farrell, Pennsylvania to George and Dora Butoryak. He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII as part of the Army's 1st Cavalry, 99th Field artillery earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Upon returning home, he married his childhood sweetheart, Ora Jean Adams in 1946 and the couple had six children: Nancy Takacs, Dorothy Watts (Roger), Dan (Sharon), Mary Jo Fuson, Tom (Angela) and Shirley Niebling.

He turned his love of flying into his career working as a flight engineer for American Airlines out of Chicago for over 30 years before retiring to the sun and warmth of Cape Coral, Florida in 1981.

Frank was active in his neighborhood and community. He and his wife established the first VFW chapter in Hessville, IN and the first Indiana chapter of the Starcraft Camping Club. He stayed active in retirement with the Sundowners for a while and volunteering for seven years at the Cape Coral Hospital.

Frank is survived by: his six children; and his brother, Joseph; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his wife; parents; three sisters: (Margie, Agnes, and Vicky); and two sons-in-law: (George Niebling and Steve Fuson).