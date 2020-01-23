Frank D. McNeiley
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON, BROTHER AND UNCLE, FRANK D. MCNEILEY 1968 - 1997 "Happy 52nd Birthday, Frank!" Love and miss you very much! Love, Mom and Dad XOXOXO; Brothers: Bob, Joe and Jason and their Families.
Frank D. McNeiley
