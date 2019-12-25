{{featured_button_text}}
Frank D. McNeiley

Frank D. McNeiley

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON, BROTHER AND UNCLE, FRANK D. MCNEILEY 1968 - 1997 Merry Christmas & Happy New Year On Your 22nd Christmas In Heaven -

You are thought of every day with our love for you. We will miss you always. Love, Mom and Dad XOXOXO Brothers: Bob, Joe, Jason and Their Families

