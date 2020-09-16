HAMMOND, IN — Frank E. Jajchik, 96, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude (Slancarski) Jajchik who passed away February 11, 1996; loving father of Jerome A. Jajchik; dearest uncle of David (Pat) Jajchik, Mark Kiekenapp, James (Mary) Ladas and William (Phyllis) Ladas; dear great-uncle to David and Justin Jajchik. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Jajchik; and five sisters, Agnes "Kay" Kiekenapp, Mary Chirby, Anna Frenchik, Margaret Basich and Helen Pitlow.

Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com. Frank Jajchik was born on March 8, 1924, to Steve and Anna (Bodnar) Jajchik. He was a lifelong resident of Hammond and was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Class of 1942. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, and was a WWII US Army Veteran having served in the European Theatre. He was a retiree of the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery with over 30 years of service. Frank loved to work, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. A devoted husband and father, Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to "Forever Blue & Gold" (St. John School Alumni Assoc.) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400