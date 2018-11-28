HAMMOND, IN - Frank E. 'Junior' Sutkowski, Jr., age 85, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 24, 2018. He is survived by his children: David Sutkowski, Timothy Sutkowski, Karen (Bruce) Bielat and Scott Sutkowski; sister, Dorothy (late James) Wader; and brother-in-law, Patrick Bieszat. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Sutkowski; parents Anna and Francis Sutkowski; brother, Leonard Sutkowski; and sister, Celene Kolodziej.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. John Bosco Catholic Church 7113 Columbia Ave. Hammond, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Stanley Dominik. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. and again at the church on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.
Frank was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and lifelong member of St. John Bosco Church and the American Legion Post 369 East Chicago, IN. He retired after 44 years of service as an Operator with Sinclair, ARCO, ECI and AMOCO. Frank loved tending to his yard, garden and rewarded himself daily with a four hour dip in the pool.