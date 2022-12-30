HAMMOND, IN - Frank E. Moricz, age 99 1/2, of Hammond (formerly of East Chicago), crossed home plate for the last time on December 27, 2022. To Frank, baseball was not just a game but the backstop of his life. From playing pick-up games as a kid in his neighborhood to fielding grounders on adult softball teams to coaching Indiana Harbor Little League All-Stars, Frank was happiest on the ball field. During WWII, while serving in the Army Amphibious Forces, he dodged K.P. duty by making his company's baseball team. After coming home from tours of duty in Australia, the Philippines, and Japan, he met the love of his life, Agnes Kerr. An opening on the Inland Steel Electric shop softball team lead to his 34-year career as a steelworker. Agnes' passing in 2005 ended 54 years of marriage during which they raised three children: Kathleen (Thomas) Skiba of Fort Wayne, IN; Frank Moricz, Jr. of Laughlin, NV; and James Moricz of Fort Wayne, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family appreciates the dedicated care that their life-long Cubs fan received from the sisters at the Albertine Home as well as the staff of Hospice of the Calumet Area during his final days at bat.