WHITING, IN - Frank E. Ratkay, 81 of Whiting passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Phyllis (nee Bojda); loving father of Paul (Angie) Ratkay, Sarah (Anthony) Kenning, Esther (Jason) Hill and Ruth (Rigoberto) Montoya; cherished grandfather of Scott, Gavin, Derek, Owen, Leah and the late Luke; dearest brother of Michael Ratkay and the late Joseph (Marlene) Ratkay; dear brother-in-law of Edward (Joann) Bojda, Evelyn (late Paul) Kovacik and Corinne (Jerry) Vargo; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Parish Wake Service at the funeral home on Sunday at 4:00pm. Expressions of Sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com .

Frank Ratkay was born on August 25, 1941 in East Chicago, Indiana to Joseph and Anna (Tucak) Ratkay. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Morton High School, Hessville, Class of 1961. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 154 and the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 (prayers Sunday at 5:00pm). He was a US Army Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict and was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 (memorial service Sunday at 3:00pm). He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Company, East Chicago with a service of 42 years and was a member of the United Steel Workers, Local 1010. Frank loved people and was always a good neighbor, helping others wherever he could lend a hand. A real “Mr. Fixit” he enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. Devoted to his family, Frank will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400