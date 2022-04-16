Frank "Fotis" Poulos

Frank was born in Drakovouni, Greece, and was the youngest of nine children. At the age of 21, he immigrated to Northwest Indiana where he was welcomed with open arms by his beloved Aunt Angeliki Sarpos and family. Frank met and fell in love with Helen and married soon thereafter. Given Frank's love for people, it was a natural fit when he opened his own coffee house in Gary, which was a favorite meeting spot and where he made many lifelong friends. Frank cherished the outdoors, doing yard work and taking long walks. He especially loved spending time in the sun while listening to his favorite Greek music or a Cub's game on his transistor radio. He enjoyed working out at the health club and then meeting his buddies at the Odyssey Restaurant. He was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, IN. He was also a member of the Gary-Merrillville Order of AHEPA Chapter 78 and a co-founder of the Greek-American Brotherhood with his father-in-law, Panagiotis Batalis. Frank enjoyed bowling in tournaments with his AHEPA brothers and friends from "the Brotherhood" and had numerous trophies to prove it! More than anything else, he loved spending time with his grandsons. He will truly be missed. May his memory be Eternal!