MUNSTER, IN - Frank Frederick Rapin, Jr., age 57 of Munster, IN passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 4, 2022. He was an avid hobbyist, entrepreneur and car enthusiast. Frank loved music, action movies and craftsmanship. He was a devoted father, grandpa, brother and friend

Funeral Services and visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until commencement of thefuneral services at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Frank's grandchildren to assist in their future college education, a DREAM he wished to fulfill.

His memory lives on in the hearts of many including his son, Frank Rapin III; daughter, Gabrielle (nee Rapin), husband Kurtis Bruhn and grandchildren: Everett, Leilynn and Wyatt Bruhn; sisters: Denise (nee Rapin) and husband, Terry Murphy and Debbie (nee Rapin) and husband, Dave Straka; nephews: David, Daniel, Jimmy and Jeremy; and extended family and friends. www.kishfuneralhome.net