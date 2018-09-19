Frank "Freon" Joseph Ross

HIGHLAND, IN - Frank 'Freon' Ross, age 77 of Highland passed away peacefully on Saturday (Sept. 15, 2018) at home and surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Frank was born on August 9th, 1941 in Chicago to Frank S. and Frances L. Ross. He graduated from Hammond Clark High School, the class of 1959. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and retired from the Hammond Fire Department with over 30 years of service. For many years, Frank owned and operated a heating and air conditioning service. On October 20th, 1973 he married Yolanda, who survives.
Frank was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He was a dedicated husband and father. He loved working on cars, fishing, gardening and the White Sox. He was a jack of all trades and there was nothing that he couldn't fix. Frank lived his life dedicated to helping others.
Surviving with fond memories are his brother, Bob Ross of Munster; sons: Michael Ceiga (Leann), Dave Ceiga (Sara) of Tennessee; and daughters: Dawn Gleason (Dave) of Alabama, Carolyn Dildine (John), and Lisa Guetschow (Dave); along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family members and much loved friends. Along with his parents Frank was preceded in death by son William Ceiga (Sally) and sister-in-law Marcia Ross.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21st, at the KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, with a service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Edward Moszur. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to Hospice of the Calumet Area.