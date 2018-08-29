HAMMOND, IN - Frank 'Gumby' Gumkowski, age 58, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Renee; son, Michael Ormes II; mother, Helen (late Frank S.) Gumkowski; sister, Linda (Peter) Strezo; brother, Randy Gumkowski; niece, Leslie Strezo; and nephew, Peter Strezo.
A private service was held.
Frank was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a former employee of McJunkin Red Man in Munster, IN. Frank was a graduate of Lincoln Grade School, class of 1974, and George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1978. He was a very hard worker, and loved hunting and fishing. Frank was a great husband, son, brother, and uncle. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
