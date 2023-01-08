BEECHER, IL - Frank J. Bruni, age 78, of Beecher, IL passed away January 3, 2023. He was born June 24, 1944, the son of Joseph and Theresa (nee DeLuca) Bruni in Chicago Heights, IL. Frank leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Deborah (nee Giffin); along with his loving daughters: Sara and Tess; Mother-in-law, Phyllis Giffin; Brother and Sister-in-law: Alan and Sandy Giffin; Sister-in-law, Cinde Bowman-Williamson; and Brother-in-law, Don Williamson; Sisters-in-law: Donna and Beth Giffin-Bryan; cousins: Carol Peters, Jeanne Shirley, Ray DeLuca, Gene DeLuca and Jim DeLuca. Frank was very thankful for the help and friendship of his neighbors Rick Oskierko and the Kasput family. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Finn. He is preceded in Death by his Parents; and Father-in-law, Donald Giffin.