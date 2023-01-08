 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frank J. Bruni

  • 0

June 24, 1944 - Jan. 3, 2023

BEECHER, IL - Frank J. Bruni, age 78, of Beecher, IL passed away January 3, 2023. He was born June 24, 1944, the son of Joseph and Theresa (nee DeLuca) Bruni in Chicago Heights, IL. Frank leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Deborah (nee Giffin); along with his loving daughters: Sara and Tess; Mother-in-law, Phyllis Giffin; Brother and Sister-in-law: Alan and Sandy Giffin; Sister-in-law, Cinde Bowman-Williamson; and Brother-in-law, Don Williamson; Sisters-in-law: Donna and Beth Giffin-Bryan; cousins: Carol Peters, Jeanne Shirley, Ray DeLuca, Gene DeLuca and Jim DeLuca. Frank was very thankful for the help and friendship of his neighbors Rick Oskierko and the Kasput family. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Finn. He is preceded in Death by his Parents; and Father-in-law, Donald Giffin.

After serving in United States Army Frank began his career as a Design Engineer, dedicating 47 years on the job for a number of different owners the last company being Nortrak. Frank enjoyed traveling, working on jigsaw puzzles, watching WWE wrestling with his daughter, Tess, classic TV and spending holidays and special occasions with friends and family.

Memorial services will be private.

For additional information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts