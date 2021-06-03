Dec. 15, 1957 - May 28, 2021
HOBART - Frank J. Caruso Jr, age 63, of Hobart, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Frank was born on December 15, 1957, in Gary, IN to Frank and Laura Caruso. He was a graduate of Wirt High School, Class of 1976 and worked for US Steel Gary Works, RJ Corman, State of Indiana and Ozinga Concrete. Frank will be remembered as a son, father, grandfather, coach, mentor, and musician known as "Pops" Loved by many, missed by all.
He is survived by two sons: Derek J. Caruso, and Trevor (Elizabeth) Caruso; three grandchildren; mother, Laura (nee Costello) Caruso; his companion, Linda C. Young and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Caruso Sr.
