June 16, 1959 - Jan. 7, 2022

HAMMOND - Frank J. Czubala, 62, died unexpectedly January 7, 2022, at home.

He was born June 16, 1959, in Hammond, IN, the son of Chester and Bernice (nee Rymarczyk) Czubala. Frank graduated from Hammond Tech, Class of 1977. Following graduation he became a union steel worker, electrician, and plumber. In 1998, he became owner of Lassie Plumbing until 2010. Frank was a previous member of Mohawks and Club Ki-Yowga and active at the Hoosier Sportsman in Griffith, IN, and Meal on Wheels in Miller, IN. Frank was a friend of Bill W.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrel Czubala; and his nephew, Bret Bigbie; and his Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Mocha Latte.

Survived by his daughters: Jennifer (Chad) Robuck, Carrie (Will) Kozerski, Nicole (Matt) Stoch; and his beloved Labrador Retriever, Bella; his grandchildren: Andrew, Sophia, Maclaine, Jacob, and Luca; his sisters: Debra Nolbertowicz and Sandra Bigbie; his nieces: Jessica (Dave) Hall, and Jill (Keith) Bonner; and his nephew, Bruce (Kelly) Bigbie.