Frank J. "Joe" Sagala

MUNSTER, IN - Frank J. "Joe" Sagala, age 70, of Munster, IN, formerly of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 36-1/2 years, Lori Abercrombie-Sagala; one son, Andrew Sagala; four sisters, Linda (Dan) Ruiz, Chris (John) Jacewicz, Kathy Marie, and Mary Sagala; brother in law, Michael (Donna) Abercrombie; sister in law, Sandy (late Jim) Abercrombie; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hessville Baptist Church, 6423 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN, with visiting one hour prior to the Service. Private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, at a later date.

Mr. Sagala was a lifelong Calumet Area resident. He was a former employee of the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Joe was a Deacon at Hessville Baptist Church for fifteen years. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family. Joe was an extraordinary billiard player for many years, and enjoyed playing golf.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN.