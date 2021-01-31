CALUMET CITY, IL - Frank J. "Johnny" Nowak, age 80, a lifelong resident of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 19, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Christine; brother Chester Nowak; sister Mary Nitz; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins all who loved him very much. Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Sophie Nowak; brothers: Walter, Stanley, Joseph and Edward; sisters: Lilly, Dolly and Dorothy; step-son James Gambino.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Frank began and ended his career after 22 years with the City of Calumet City. He had a heart of gold and was kind and generous to a fault. Frank was a fanatic movie buff who loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

